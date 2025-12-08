Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2025.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2025.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 12.36% to Rs 3820 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 9.43% to Rs 18.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd crashed 9.19% to Rs 138.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd dropped 8.82% to Rs 4897.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46478 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd plummeted 7.79% to Rs 97.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with major losses; metal shares decline; VIX spurts 10.30%

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story