Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2025.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 12.36% to Rs 3820 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 9.43% to Rs 18.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.8 lakh shares in the past one month. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd crashed 9.19% to Rs 138.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.22 lakh shares in the past one month. Interglobe Aviation Ltd dropped 8.82% to Rs 4897.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46478 shares in the past one month.