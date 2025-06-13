Brace for volatility at the open

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures slipped 368.50 points in early trade, signaling a weak start for the Nifty 50 as risk-off sentiment gripped markets after Israel declared a state of emergency following strikes on Iranian nuclear and strategic sites.

In commodities, Brent crude (August 2025 contract) soared $8.07, or 11.63%, to $77.43 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Economy:

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 2.82% in May 2025, down 34 basis points from April's 3.16%, marking the lowest reading since February 2019. A key driver of the decline was food inflation, which dropped to 0.99%, the lowest since October 2021, significantly below both April's 1.78%.

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 3,831.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,393.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 June 2025, provisional data showed. According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5929.31 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024. Global Markets: US stock futures nosedived early Friday, with Dow Jones futures plunging 678 points, after media outlets reported that Israel had launched military strikes on Iran, specifically targeting its nuclear facilities. The reports emphasized that the US was not involved in the operation.

Israels Defense Minister declared a nationwide state of emergency, saying, "Following the State of Israels preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future." Asian shares mirrored the anxiety, trading deep in the red on Friday. Crude oil prices spiked in response to the escalating geopolitical tension. Despite the looming volatility, US indices closed higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.38%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.24%. In economic data, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.1% in May, recovering from a revised 0.2% drop in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oracle soared to record highs after the company raised its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing strong AI-related demand. Boeing tumbled after a tragic Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crash during takeoff in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers. GE Aerospace, which supplies the jet's GEnx-1B engines, also saw its shares slide sharply. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks slumped on Thursday, dragged down by shaky global cues and jittery investor sentiment. The lack of concrete progress on the U.S.-China trade front, coupled with rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, kept market participants on edge. The Nifty slipped below the 24,900 mark, with realty, consumer durables, and energy stocks leading the slide. Volatility was heightened by the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 823.16 points or 1% to 81,691.98. The Nifty 50 index slumped 253.20 points or 1.01% to 24,888.20.