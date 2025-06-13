Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 216.53 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 9.72% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 216.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.01% to Rs 94.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.29% to Rs 810.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 668.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.