Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 88.13% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net loss of Natural Biocon (India) reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.13% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.29% to Rs 8.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.