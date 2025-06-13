Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 66.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 69.01 crore

Net profit of Vedika Credit Capital declined 66.21% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 69.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.48% to Rs 30.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 265.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 229.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.