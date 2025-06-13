Pro Fin Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.86% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net Loss of Pro Fin Capital Services reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.86% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.