Stock Alert: Jubilant Pharmova, Canara Bank, Torrent Power, DCM Shriram, CSB Bank

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Jubilant Pharmovas board approved the sale and transfer of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business on a slump sale basis to Jubilant Biosys, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The API business of the company achieved turnover of Rs 609 crore, representing 8.35% of the consolidated turnover for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

Canara Banks board has approved the capital raising plan for the financial year 2025-26 amounting upto Rs 9,500 crore by way of debt instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds).

Torrent Powers wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy has emerged as successful bidder under competitive bidding and has received letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on June 11, 2025 for setting up of 300 MW Wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The estimated investment for the project is Rs 2,650 crore.

DCM Shrirams board has approved signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in wholly owned subsidiary, Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore, to enter into Epoxy & Advanced Materials space, as a downstream integration of Epichlorohydrin (ECH).

Dixon Technologies (India) has executed a joint venture agreement with Signify to enable formation of a joint venture company in India to carry on the OEM business of lighting products and accessories. The shareholding of the JV Co. will be held in equal proportion (50:50) by the Company and Signify

CSB Bank announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Pralay Mondal as managing director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 15, 2025.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

