Stock Alert: Jubilant Pharmova, Canara Bank, Torrent Power, DCM Shriram, CSB Bank

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Jubilant Pharmovas board approved the sale and transfer of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business on a slump sale basis to Jubilant Biosys, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The API business of the company achieved turnover of Rs 609 crore, representing 8.35% of the consolidated turnover for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.
Canara Banks board has approved the capital raising plan for the financial year 2025-26 amounting upto Rs 9,500 crore by way of debt instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds).
Torrent Powers wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy has emerged as successful bidder under competitive bidding and has received letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on June 11, 2025 for setting up of 300 MW Wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The estimated investment for the project is Rs 2,650 crore.
DCM Shrirams board has approved signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in wholly owned subsidiary, Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore, to enter into Epoxy & Advanced Materials space, as a downstream integration of Epichlorohydrin (ECH).
Dixon Technologies (India) has executed a joint venture agreement with Signify to enable formation of a joint venture company in India to carry on the OEM business of lighting products and accessories. The shareholding of the JV Co. will be held in equal proportion (50:50) by the Company and Signify
CSB Bank announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Pralay Mondal as managing director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 15, 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app