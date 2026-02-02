Brahmaputra Infra rises after securing order worth Rs 69 crore

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 2.04% to Rs 124.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 68.91 crore from the Water Resources Department, Assam, for riverbank protection works in the state.

The order involves underwater and above-water riverbank protection works under the Jorhat sub-project, spanning the Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and forms part of Package No. W-AF-03-RP-JH (Lot 2) under the ADB-funded Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project.

The contract has been awarded on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis and is to be executed within a period of 30 months.