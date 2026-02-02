Associate Sponsors

Brahmaputra Infra rises after securing order worth Rs 69 crore

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 2.04% to Rs 124.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 68.91 crore from the Water Resources Department, Assam, for riverbank protection works in the state.

The order involves underwater and above-water riverbank protection works under the Jorhat sub-project, spanning the Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and forms part of Package No. W-AF-03-RP-JH (Lot 2) under the ADB-funded Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project.

The contract has been awarded on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis and is to be executed within a period of 30 months.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a versatile construction company with a significant presence in sectors like highways & roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.

On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported a net profit of Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 September 2025, a surge of 3,653.85% from Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 188.89% year-on-year to Rs 90.19 crore during the same period.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

