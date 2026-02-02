Force Motors' January 2026 sales rise 5% YoY

Force Motors reported a 4.64% increase in total sales to 3,764 units in January 2026, as against 3,597 units sold in January 2025.

The companys domestic sales grew 4.92% to 3,665 units in January 2026, compared with 3,493 units sold in January 2025.

Exports declined 4.81% to 99 units in January 2026, compared with 104 units in the same period last year.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.