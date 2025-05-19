Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 394.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.56% to Rs 103.10 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 394.65% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.56% to Rs 103.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.06% to Rs 29.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 242.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

