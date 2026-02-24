Brahmaputra Infrastructure hits the roof after emerging L-1 for Rs 397-Cr NH-458 project

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 167 after it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a National Highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

The project entails widening the RaipurJassakhera stretch (Km 0.000 to Km 29.770) of NH-458 in Rajasthan under the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model. The total contract value is Rs 397 crore, with a scheduled execution period of 30 months.

The scope of work includes converting the highway to a two-lane configuration, constructing paved shoulders, multiple bridges, and ancillary road works such as drains and culverts.

The project aligns with Brahmaputra Infrastructures core EPC operations, particularly in road and transportation infrastructure. With this award, Brahmaputra Infrastructures total order book, including joint operations, now stands at approximately Rs 1,500 crore. The current order book provides multi-year revenue visibility, underpinned by the Companys historical execution cycle. Most of its projects are government infrastructure contracts, which typically feature structured milestone-based payments. On its outlook, the company continues to actively participate in government infrastructure tenders and expects transportation and public works spending to remain a key driver of future opportunities. With a strong order book and ongoing project execution, Brahmaputra Infrastructure remains focused on timely delivery, cost control, and project completion.