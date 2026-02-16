Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd lost 11.21% to Rs 239.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99845 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 10.30% to Rs 574.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62944 shares in the past one month. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 358. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19745 shares in the past one month. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd pared 9.13% to Rs 151.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40848 shares in the past one month.