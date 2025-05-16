Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 26.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 65.91 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 26.82% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 65.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.53% to Rs 6.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 272.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

