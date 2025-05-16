Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 497.15 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 14.58% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 497.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.45% to Rs 205.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 1723.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1549.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales497.15412.71 20 1723.361549.89 11 OPM %14.9915.66 -13.3015.74 - PBDT75.6780.08 -6 265.77287.08 -7 PBT55.6771.28 -22 217.73250.82 -13 NP44.8652.52 -15 205.02198.19 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story