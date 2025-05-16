Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 497.15 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 14.58% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 497.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.45% to Rs 205.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 1723.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1549.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

