Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit rises 41.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 351.61 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 41.53% to Rs 156.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 351.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.351.61256.5656.5353.48226.10161.47207.81147.90156.43110.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News