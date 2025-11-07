Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 101.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.88% to Rs 537.47 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 101.98% to Rs 83.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.88% to Rs 537.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.537.47395.5627.1325.84151.8091.24112.0555.3283.8441.51

