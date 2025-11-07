Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 11.21 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.2113.9615.43-11.461.21-2.370.97-2.480.80-2.12

