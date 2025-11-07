Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 92.42 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 64.91% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 92.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.92.4281.226.365.844.383.292.551.571.881.14

