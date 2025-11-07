Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 4542.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 812.98% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 4542.86% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 812.98% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.053.6238.468.0112.990.2912.960.299.750.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News