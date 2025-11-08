S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 551.63 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 76.92% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 551.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 539.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

