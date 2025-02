Bridge Securities standalone net profit rises 284.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 226.09% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Bridge Securities rose 284.21% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 226.09% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.750.2397.3382.610.730.190.730.190.730.19

