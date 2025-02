Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 384.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 69.91 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 384.42% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 69.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.69.9160.0411.216.487.543.495.071.103.730.77

