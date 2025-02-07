Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Pan India Corporation reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-400.00 -PBDT-0.060.17 PL PBT-0.060.17 PL NP-0.060.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Camex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 384.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Soma Papers & Industries standalone net profit rises 540.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story