Dollar index near 3-week high ahead of US inflation data The dollar index is losing momentum near a three week high on Tuesday ahead of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which is due later today. Moreover, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that fresh tariffs unveiled by Trump have further muddied the inflation outlook, making it more difficult for him to support the rate cuts that the President has pressed for. The index is staying near firm levels amid safe-haven demand after US President Donald Trump threatened 100% Russia tariffs. Trump late Monday threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a deal to end his invasion of Ukraine in 50 days. The dollar index is quoting at 97.63, down 0.14% on the day.

