G M Breweries slides after Q1 PAT plunges 57% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

G M Breweries slipped 3.25% to Rs 732.45 after the company reported a 57.22% decline in standalone net profit of Rs 25.86 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 60.46 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) fell 3.82% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 162.86 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 3.68%, while revenue increased 6.86%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 34.56 crore, up 3.72% from Rs 33.32 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

G M Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in Maharashtra, holding a significant share of the states market.