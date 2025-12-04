Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

IDFC First Bank has allotted 12,29,793 equity shares under ESOS on 04 December 2025. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 85,93,09,13,750/- comprising of 8,59,30,91,375 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 85,94,32,11,680/- comprising of 8,59,43,21,168 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

RBI May Inject Rs 1.5-2 Lakh Crore via OMOs to Bolster Liquidity by March 2026

India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

India Leads Asia's Shift Toward Farmed Fish as Marine Catches Stagnate

OECD keeps India's growth outlook steady, flags US tariff risks despite easing policy and GST boost

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story