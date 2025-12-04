IDFC First Bank allots 12.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

IDFC First Bank has allotted 12,29,793 equity shares under ESOS on 04 December 2025. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 85,93,09,13,750/- comprising of 8,59,30,91,375 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 85,94,32,11,680/- comprising of 8,59,43,21,168 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

