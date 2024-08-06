BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 65.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 492.67 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 65.69% to Rs 114.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 492.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 383.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales492.67383.49 28 OPM %27.0320.88 -PBDT148.8586.80 71 PBT134.7180.44 67 NP114.1868.91 66
