Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 95.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.35% to Rs 35.46 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology rose 95.03% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.35% to Rs 35.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.4660.46 -41 OPM %16.335.08 -PBDT5.542.95 88 PBT4.792.68 79 NP3.531.81 95
