Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 234.97 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 17.70% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 234.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income234.97204.15 15 OPM %66.1167.04 -PBDT45.6438.45 19 PBT45.6438.45 19 NP34.0528.93 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finance standalone net profit rises 16.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Technojet Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sensex spurts 631 pts; Nifty holds 23,150 mark; FMCG shares jump

Deepak Fertilisers spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 251 cr

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story