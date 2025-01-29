Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 234.97 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 17.70% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 234.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.234.97204.1566.1167.0445.6438.4545.6438.4534.0528.93

