Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 36.58% to Rs 162.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 118.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 1383.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1072.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1383.371072.1623.7027.23272.03235.28195.55166.35162.50118.98

