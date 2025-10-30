63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.01% to Rs 20.42 crore

Net Loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 109.01% to Rs 20.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.429.77-425.07-611.05-33.85-25.00-41.86-32.61-28.26-18.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News