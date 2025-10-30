Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 33.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.79% to Rs 2050.40 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 33.27% to Rs 191.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.79% to Rs 2050.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1786.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2050.401786.2516.3923.14359.89457.15255.91372.89191.37286.79

