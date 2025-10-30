Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 315.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.51% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 315.00% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 94.51% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.804.0171.2867.584.761.254.541.083.320.80

