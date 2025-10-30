Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.86% to Rs 786.81 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 18.95% to Rs 53.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 786.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 656.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.786.81656.4352.7350.8575.5668.2768.7061.5853.1644.69

