Brigade Enterprises gains after joining hands with abCoffee

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises rallied 3.27% to Rs 1,157.95 after the company announced that it has collaborated with abCoffee to establish outlets across its commercial office spaces in Bengaluru.

Through this partnership, abCoffee will open 6 outlets within Brigade properties, enhancing the cafexperience for tenants and visitors alike.

The abCoffee will introduce technology enabled, novel brewing methods to guarantee a combination of consistent quality and quick service, specifically designed for busy professionals and visitors in our premises

Arvind Rao, vice president of commercial business, Brigade Enterprises, said, "We partnered with abCoffee in order to enhance the F&B offerings at our office parks. abCoffee is able to retro fit into operational buildings without requiring additional water or gas points. We find the brand youthful, and relevant, providing high quality F&B at reasonable prices. We are excited to take another step towards enhancing the experience across our campuses.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 117.29% of Rs 83.72 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.53 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operation jumped 64.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,077.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

