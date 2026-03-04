Brigade Enterprises signs deal to lease out 1.56 lakh square feet of Brigade Twin Towers

Brigade Enterprises said that it has entered into an agreement with MANN+HUMMEL Filter and Labcorp for leasing of around 1,56,000 square feet of commercial space in Brigade Twin Towers, Yeswanthpur.

MANN+HUMMEL Filter Private Ltd is a German filtration technology company. Labcorp is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services.

Brigade Enterprises stated that Brigade Twin Towers has established itself as one of the most sought-after office developments along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor.

Nandakumar O P, chief operating officer, Office Spaces, Brigade Enterprises, said: "The steady demand and quick occupancy reflect the growing demand for well planned workspaces in this region.