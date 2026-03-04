Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises signs deal to lease out 1.56 lakh square feet of Brigade Twin Towers

Brigade Enterprises signs deal to lease out 1.56 lakh square feet of Brigade Twin Towers

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises said that it has entered into an agreement with MANN+HUMMEL Filter and Labcorp for leasing of around 1,56,000 square feet of commercial space in Brigade Twin Towers, Yeswanthpur.

MANN+HUMMEL Filter Private Ltd is a German filtration technology company. Labcorp is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services.

Brigade Enterprises stated that Brigade Twin Towers has established itself as one of the most sought-after office developments along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor.

Nandakumar O P, chief operating officer, Office Spaces, Brigade Enterprises, said: "The steady demand and quick occupancy reflect the growing demand for well planned workspaces in this region.

These recent leasing agreements reaffirm our focus on building workplaces that enable businesses to grow and operate efficiently."

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company had reported 21.05% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.52 crore despite a 7.59% increase in revenue to Rs 1575.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.40% to currently trade at Rs 662.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

