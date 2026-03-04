Also appoints Shrinivas Kulkarni as CFO

Cyient announced key leadership transitions reinforcing its long-term growth strategy and operational excellence agenda within its core business. Effective 01 April 2026, Prabhakar Atla shall assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Shrinivas Kulkarni has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Prabhakar Atla, currently Chief Financial Officer, will transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer. A Cyient veteran with more than two decades of leadership, Prabhakar has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's strategic direction, and business resilience. As COO, he will be responsible for scaling next generation delivery models, developing future ready talent, and enriching client experience through effective operating models. His focus will be on improving execution agility, driving operational scalability, and achieving excellence in customer-centric delivery.