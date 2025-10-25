Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 125.72 crore

Net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 69.53% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 125.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.125.72107.9929.5534.6927.7119.7114.119.009.075.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News