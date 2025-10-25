Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 11.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 257.54 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 11.28% to Rs 44.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 257.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.257.54208.9521.8021.6772.0967.0961.7158.2744.3939.89

