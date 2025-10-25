eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 12.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 691.29 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 12.78% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 691.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 612.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.691.29612.4422.1324.10170.85149.91147.17131.30110.1197.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News