Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 24.87% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 146.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.146.94125.6311.4512.5817.0814.8212.599.7312.159.73

