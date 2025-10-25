Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 46.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.05% to Rs 1094.62 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 46.65% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.05% to Rs 1094.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1500.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1094.621500.447.088.3583.53138.9565.15121.9948.2090.34

