Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 196.32 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 0.34% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 196.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.196.32199.0010.7910.3615.3114.8212.1212.058.818.78

