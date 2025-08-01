Brightcom Group establishes new division for aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software

Brightcom Group announced the launch of a dedicated division focused on aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software. This initiative represents a significant strategic expansion designed to leverage Brightcom's long-standing expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data processing into the defence sector, complementing the company's core digital marketing and advertising businesses.

Commenting on this strategic move, Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, stated, "This marks an important milestone in our company's journey. By establishing this new division, we are looking to leverage our extensive relationships to address the rapidly evolving market needs. This move will capitalise on our years of expertise in data-driven decision-making and our capabilities in AI and ML. It aligns perfectly with our objective of driving technological innovation in high-impact sectors. The proposal will be tabled at the upcoming board meeting for formal discussion and approval. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to unveiling the official name of the division and announcing the induction of a seasoned leadership team and esteemed advisors with proven credentials in defence and aerospace technologies. This initiative sets the stage for the next version of Brightcom.