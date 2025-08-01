Brightcom Group establishes new division for aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software

Commenting on this strategic move, Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, stated, "This marks an important milestone in our company's journey. By establishing this new division, we are looking to leverage our extensive relationships to address the rapidly evolving market needs. This move will capitalise on our years of expertise in data-driven decision-making and our capabilities in AI and ML. It aligns perfectly with our objective of driving technological innovation in high-impact sectors. The proposal will be tabled at the upcoming board meeting for formal discussion and approval. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to unveiling the official name of the division and announcing the induction of a seasoned leadership team and esteemed advisors with proven credentials in defence and aerospace technologies. This initiative sets the stage for the next version of Brightcom.
The new division will focus on developing advanced software platforms that are integral to military and defence operations.
AI-powered autonomous flight systems for UAVs, enabling intelligent navigation and mission execution
Real-time threat detection and response algorithms, designed to adapt dynamically to evolving battlefield conditions
Swarm coordination frameworks that facilitate synchronised operations across fleets of autonomous drones
Cybersecurity architectures tailored for aerial platforms, ensuring mission-critical data integrity and system resilience
High-fidelity simulation engines for mission planning, strategic modelling, and operational readiness.
