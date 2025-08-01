Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group establishes new division for aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Brightcom Group announced the launch of a dedicated division focused on aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software. This initiative represents a significant strategic expansion designed to leverage Brightcom's long-standing expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data processing into the defence sector, complementing the company's core digital marketing and advertising businesses.

Commenting on this strategic move, Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, stated, "This marks an important milestone in our company's journey. By establishing this new division, we are looking to leverage our extensive relationships to address the rapidly evolving market needs. This move will capitalise on our years of expertise in data-driven decision-making and our capabilities in AI and ML. It aligns perfectly with our objective of driving technological innovation in high-impact sectors. The proposal will be tabled at the upcoming board meeting for formal discussion and approval. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to unveiling the official name of the division and announcing the induction of a seasoned leadership team and esteemed advisors with proven credentials in defence and aerospace technologies. This initiative sets the stage for the next version of Brightcom.

The new division will focus on developing advanced software platforms that are integral to military and defence operations.

AI-powered autonomous flight systems for UAVs, enabling intelligent navigation and mission execution

Real-time threat detection and response algorithms, designed to adapt dynamically to evolving battlefield conditions

Swarm coordination frameworks that facilitate synchronised operations across fleets of autonomous drones

Cybersecurity architectures tailored for aerial platforms, ensuring mission-critical data integrity and system resilience

High-fidelity simulation engines for mission planning, strategic modelling, and operational readiness.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

