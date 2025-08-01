Escorts Kubota sell 7,154 tractors in Jul'25

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in July 2025 sold 7,154 tractors registering a growth of 2.7% as against 6,963 tractors sold in July 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in July 2025 were at 6,624 tractors registering a growth of 1.3% as against 6,540 tractors in July 2024. With timely, widespread, above normal monsoon rains and higher water reservoir levels, rural sentiments are healthy and farmers are seeing better cash flows. While commercial demand remains soft, agriculture demand is holding steady. With Kharif sowing progressing well and already exceeding last year sown area, we remain optimistic about continued growth in the tractor industry.