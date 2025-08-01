Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh units in July'25

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 3,66,000 units in month of July 2025 compared to 3,54,169 units in July 2024, recording a growth of 3%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 1,83,143 units (down 13% YoY) and exports of 1,82,857 units (up 28% YoY).

The company recorded two-wheeler sales at 2,96,247 units (no change YoY) while commercial vehicle sales stood at 69,753 units (up 23% YoY).

