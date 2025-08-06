Britannia Inds Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 521 cr

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit increased 2.98% to Rs 520.72 crore on 8.75% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,622.22 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 2.92% year on year to Rs 701.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased 10.38% to Rs 3,973.36 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 3,599.51 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,550.87 crore (up 15.32% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 241.86 crore (up 19.76% YoY) and finance cost stood at 26.15 crore (down 9.76%YoY) during the period under review.

Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, said: "Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our focused execution strategy. We concentrated on maximizing value from existing outlets, improving agility in servicing key stores, and driving operational efficiencies across our extensive distribution network. These efforts resulted in approximately 10% sales growth, alongside robust double-digit growth in our four focus states and adjacent bakery categories such as rusk, wafers, and croissants. We observed a marginal uptick in consumption across both urban and rural markets, supported by easing inflation. This favourable environment enabled us to return to double-digit growth after a few challenging periods.

Our journey of premiumization continues through innovation and exciting new product launches. Recent additions to our premium biscuit portfolio including the revamped Pure Magic range and Crafted Cookies under the Good Day brand have further enriched our offerings. At the same time, we remain committed to building our core brands through focused media and marketing efforts. Looking ahead, we are focused on sustaining a healthy growth trajectory while maintaining margins in an increasingly competitive landscape. We will continue investing in brand building and product innovation to reinforce our market leadership. Our ESG framework anchored in People, Growth, Governance, and Resources remains central to our strategy. We are committed to building a business that is not only profitable but also sustainable for the long term."