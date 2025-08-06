Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 100 cr

EPL rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 100 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

EPL surged 6.46% to Rs 233.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 55.76% to Rs 100 crore on 9.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.9 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 47.36% to Rs 117.3 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 79.6 crore in Q1 June 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 226.8 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 18.1% compared with Rs 192.1 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 20.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 19.1% in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) region stood at Rs 373.9 crore (up 1.69% YoY), The East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region reported Rs 268.2 crore, up 9.56% YoY. Revenue from the America region stood at Rs 293 crore, reflecting a 13.17% YoY growth, while Europe recorded Rs 267.4 crore, registering the highest regional growth of 15.46% during the period under review.

EPL is engaged in manufacture of plastic packaging material in the form of multilayer collapsible tubes, corrugated box and laminates used primarily for packaging of consumer products in the beauty & cosmetics, health & pharmaceuticals, food, home and oral care categories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Securities Depository jumps on debut

INR likely to maintain caution ahead of RBI

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions deploys EduGenie at Corporate Commerce College, Hyderabad

Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story