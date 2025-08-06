EPL rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 100 cr

EPL surged 6.46% to Rs 233.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 55.76% to Rs 100 crore on 9.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.9 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 47.36% to Rs 117.3 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 79.6 crore in Q1 June 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 226.8 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 18.1% compared with Rs 192.1 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 20.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 19.1% in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) region stood at Rs 373.9 crore (up 1.69% YoY), The East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region reported Rs 268.2 crore, up 9.56% YoY. Revenue from the America region stood at Rs 293 crore, reflecting a 13.17% YoY growth, while Europe recorded Rs 267.4 crore, registering the highest regional growth of 15.46% during the period under review.