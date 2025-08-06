National Securities Depository jumps on debut

Shares of National Securities Depository were currently trading at Rs 906.65 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 800.

The scrip was listed at Rs 880, exhibiting a premium of 10% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 920 and a low of Rs 880. On the BSE, over 170.11 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of National Securities Depository was subscribed 41.01 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it closed on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 760 and 800 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists entirely of an offer of sale of 5.01 crore equity shares to raise Rs 3811 crore at the lower band of Rs 760 per share (face value Rs 2 per share) and Rs 4012 crore at the upper band of Rs 800 per share. The IPO included an offer for sale by key shareholders, with IDBI Bank offloading 2.22 crore shares and NSE selling 1.80 crore shares, among others. The listing complies with SEBI regulations requiring IDBI Bank and NSE to reduce their stakes below 15% by August 14, 2025. The company is professionally managed with no identifiable promoter.

National Securities Depository (NSDL), Indias first and largest depository, is a key market infrastructure institution registered with SEBI. It holds over Rs 70.17 lakh crore in assets under custody, accounting for nearly 68% of total dematerialized assets in India as of March 2025. NSDL operates through a wide network of over 65,000 service centers and offers depository, settlement, and value-added digital services. It also runs NSDL Payments Bank and NDML, expanding its footprint in e-governance and fintech. The company services 39.45 million active demat accounts across 99.34% of Indian pincodes and 194 countries globally. Ahead of the IPO, National Securities Depository on 29 July 2025, raised Rs 1,201.43 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.50 crore shares at Rs 800 each to 61 anchor investors.