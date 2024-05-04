Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 4014.07 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries declined 3.65% to Rs 538.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 4014.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3892.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.84% to Rs 2139.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 16546.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15984.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4014.073892.02 3 16546.2115984.90 4 OPM %19.5220.58 -19.1417.71 - PBDT814.55826.43 -1 3216.832883.08 12 PBT734.62761.10 -3 2916.372657.17 10 NP538.28558.66 -4 2139.812321.77 -8

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

